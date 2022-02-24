No. 16 USC vs. Oregon State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 16 USC Trojans ware coming off a thrilling victory last weekend and will hit the road to Corvallis, OR, tonight to meet the Oregon State Beavers.

USC (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) edged Washington State 62-60 last Saturday in exhilarating fashion last Saturday. Tied in the final seconds of the contest, Boogie Ellis became the hero when he buried a last second jumper to put the Trojans over the top. He led with 21 points while Drew Peterson followed with 17.

Oregon State (3-22, 1-14 Pac-12) continues on during this its miserable season and is looking for a way to end its 12-game losing streak. The Beavers were last obliterated by Arizona State 73-53 last Saturday, a game where they didn’t lead for a single second. Glenn Taylor led with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

How to watch USC vs. Oregon State

When: Thursday, February 24, 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -10

Total: 140

The Pick

USC -10

Lay it with USC on principle here. The Beavers are historically bad and may once again be without Warith Alatishe for tonight’s matchup. Roll with the Trojans.

