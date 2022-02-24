How to watch Europa League knockout round playoff second leg matches on TV and via live online stream

The Europa League Round of 16 is just around the corner, but there are still 16 teams in the hunt for the final eight spots as the playoff round wraps up on Thursday, February 24. Each team will play the second leg of their home-and-home series after getting the first leg out of the way last week. This will be the decider for each matchup, and will determine who moves on to the Round of 16.

While eight teams have already qualified for the Round of 16 by finishing at the top of their group stage, the rest of the teams who moved to the playoff round are still fighting for their spot. Barcelona and Napoli finished their first leg deadlocked at 1-1 at Camp Nou, so it’ll be up to whoever can win the second leg outright, as the away goals rule has been abolished for all UEFA club competitions.

Borussia Dortmund also find themselves in a dicey situation, losing the first leg to Scottish Premiership side Rangers FC with a score of 4-2. Rangers will get to host the second leg, and hope to secure a win, draw, or a one-goal loss in order to advance.

You can catch all the UEFA Europa League matches streaming on Paramount+, as CBS Sports has the exclusive English language rights to all the action. While all matches will stream on Paramount+, select contests will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Univision, and TUDN. You will also be able to livestream select games in Spanish through fuboTV.

Here’s the full schedule for the second leg of the knockout phase.

UEFA Europa League Knockout Phase second leg schedule

Thursday, February 24

Dinamo Zagreb v. Sevilla — 12:45 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Sevilla lead 3-1 on aggregate

Lazio v. FC Porto — 12:45 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — FC Porto lead 2-1 on aggregate

Olympiakos v. Atalanta — 12:45 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Atalanta lead 2-1 on aggregate

Real Sociedad v. RB Leipzig — 12:45 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Tied on aggregate

Braga v. Sheriff Tiraspol — 3 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Sheriff Tiraspol lead 2-0 on aggregate

Napoli v. Barcelona — 3 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Tied on aggregate

Rangers v. Borussia Dortmund — 3 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Rangers lead 4-2 on aggregate

Real Betis v. Zenit St Petersburg — 3 p.m., TUDN, Paramount+ — Real Betis lead 3-2 on aggregate