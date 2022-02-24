Which teams have qualified for UEFA Europa League Round of 16

The UEFA Europa League is set to kick off its Round of 16 in March, as the last eight teams to claim their spots finished up the knockout playoff round this week. Of course there were some upsets and surprises just like there are in every big tournament, and UEFA’s announcement that it would abolish the away goals rule for all club tourneys was a literal game changer.

You can catch all the UEFA Europa League matches streaming on Paramount+, as CBS Sports has the exclusive English language rights to all the action. While all matches will stream on Paramount+, select contests will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Univision, and TUDN. You will also be able to livestream select games in Spanish through fuboTV.

Last year’s Europa League champions, Villarreal CF, are obviously not in the tournament this year considering they qualified for UEFA Champions League instead. As we gear up for the Round of 16 draw, we’re tracking every team that has advanced to the R16 knockout bracket.

Here are the eight teams who will be seeded in the draw after winning their respective groups:

Lyon (France): Won Group A with 5-1-0 record, 16 points

AS Monaco (France): Won Group B with 3-3-0 record, 12 points

Spartak Moscow (Russia): Won Group C with 3-1-2 record, 10 points

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany): Won Group D with 3-3-0 record, 12 points

Galatasaray (Turkey): Won Group E with 3-3-0 record, 12 points

Red Star Belgrade (Crvena zvezda, Serbia): Won Group F with 3-2-1 record, 11 points

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany): Won Group G with 4-1-1 record, 13 points

West Ham United (England): Won Group H with 4-1-1 record, 13 points

The following eight teams secured their spot by winning their respective home-and-home series in the playoff knockout round, and will be unseeded in the Round of 16 draw. We’ll update as the knockout round wraps on Thursday.

TBD