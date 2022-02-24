How to watch Europa League Round of 16 draw on TV and via live online stream

The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draw will take place this weekend, starting on February 25 at 6:00 a.m. ET. It’ll be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, and will determine who faces off against each other in the Round of 16 knockouts.

While the draw won’t air live in the United States, it will be streamed on UEFA.com as it gets started around 6:00 a.m. ET.

Each of the 16 teams took their own route to get to this phase. While eight of them advanced automatically by winning their respective groups in the group stage, the other eight had to go through a two-leg knockout round playoff to qualify.

The group winners will be the seeded teams, and will be drawn against the other eight teams who qualified via the playoff round. The seeded teams will get home advantage, meaning they’ll be the hosts for the second leg, and will get to play extra time in front of their home crowd if the sides are deadlocked after 180 minutes.

No two teams from the same football association will be pitted against each other in the Round of 16.

Since UEFA abolished the away goals rule for all their club competitions last year, the outright winner of each knockout series will advance to the quarterfinals, regardless of any goals scored away from their home stadium.

The first legs of the Round of 16 will be played on March 10, with the second legs coming exactly a week later on March 17.

Seeded teams:

Lyon (France)

AS Monaco (France)

Spartak Moscow (Russia)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Galatasaray (Turkey)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

West Ham United (England)

Unseeded teams:

Sevilla (Spain)

FC Porto (Portugal)

Atalanta (Italy)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Braga (Portugal)

Barcelona (Spain)

Rangers (Scotland)

Real Betis (Spain)