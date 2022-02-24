NCAA wins and losses for bubble teams by quadrant

We’re drawing close to the end of the regular season in college basketball and it’s anxiety time for several bubble teams across the country.

As is the case every year, there’s handful of teams stand on the razor’s edge of making it into the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament and being left out altogether. The selection committee will compare and contrast resumes to make their decision, using NET rankings and Quadrant wins/losses as a huge determining factor.

Here are the requirements for each quad from the NCAA Selection Committee, with the opponent’s quadrant based on their current NET ranking.

Quad 1: 1-30 home, 1-50 neutral, 1-75 road

Quad 2: 31-75 home, 51-100 neutral, 76-135 road

Quad 3: 76-160 home, 101-200 neutral, 136-240 road

Quad 4: 161-358 home, 201-358 neutral, 241-358 road

We’ll now take a look at some of the teams who currently find themselves on the bubble.

Florida

Quad 1: 2-8, Quad 2: 3-2, Quad 3: 5-0, Quad 4: 7-1

The Florida Gators have been up and down in SEC play and their NCAA Tournament status depends on which bracketology expert you ask. They’ve struggled against Quad 1 teams with a 2-8 record but picked up a major victory over Auburn last Saturday to boost their resume. However, a horrendous Quad 4 loss to Texas Southern in December puts a permanent blemish on their resume.

The Gators have another crack at a Quad 1 victory against Kentucky in their regular season finale next Saturday. After that, they’ll need to find luck in the SEC Tournament.

Michigan

Quad 1: 4-7, Quad 2: 2-3, Quad 3: 5-1, Quad 4: 4-0

The Michigan Wolverines have had an up-and-down season and find themselves squarely on the bubble as the regular season draws to a close. Ranked 33rd in NET, they’ve had one of the toughest schedules in the nation and that may actually play in their favor considering that the Big Ten may put upwards of nine teams into the big dance. UM’s worst loss is just a Quad 3 setback against UCF but have wins over San Diego State, Purdue, and Iowa to hang their hats on.

They’ll have more opportunities to pick up quality victories for the rest of their regular season schedule but will have to do it without head coach Juwan Howard, who was suspended for his actions postgame against Wisconsin this past Sunday.

North Carolina

Quad 1: 1-7, Quad 2: 4-0, Quad 3: 11-0, Quad 4: 4-1

The downness of the ACC this season is best exemplified by the North Carolina Tar Heels not necessarily being a team that could outright miss the tournament field this season. The team has mostly handled business against lesser opponents but only owns a single Quad 1 win this season. Counterbalancing that is a terrible Quad 4 loss to Pittsburgh last Wednesday, something they definitely didn’t need with the tournament approaching.

UNC will have a shot to spoil Coach K’s final home game next Saturday and from there, they could really use a strong showing in the ACC Tournament.

Oregon

Quad 1: 2-4, Quad 2: 4-3, Quad 3: 3-3, Quad 4: 7-0

Ranked 66th in NET ratings, Oregon is the definition of a team on the edge and they haven’t been helped by an incredibly weak Pac-12 schedule. They’ve handled business against the weaker opponents on their slate and own victories over UCLA and USC. However, it’s games against their peers in Quad 2 and Quad 3 that have dragged them down.

As of this writing, the Ducks have dropped three of their last four and that makes these next two games against UCLA and USC very crucial to their tournament hopes.

Indiana

Quad 1: 2-6, Quad 2: 3-4, Quad 3: 3-0, Quad 4: 8-0

The Indiana Hoosiers have cratered with five straight losses and have gone from a team that was a tournament lock in January to a team that’s fighting for its life as March approaches. Earlier wins over Ohio State and Purdue prop them up but they are a combined 3-10 in their other games against Quad 1 and 2 opponents.

The Hoosiers have just four games left in the regular season and at this point, they simply need to put wins on the board regardless of who it’s against. Their biggest opportunity before the Big Ten Tournament comes in the regular season finale at Purdue next Saturday.