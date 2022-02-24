How the public is betting NBA games on Thursday, Feb. 24th

The All-Star Break is over and we’re into the stretch run of the 2021-22 NBA season. We’ve got seven games on tap for Thursday night with the most notable matchups in the Eastern Conference. The Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics while the Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls. We’re going to take a look at how the public is betting each games spread, over/under and moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, Feb. 24

Based on the splits, the public believes the favorites will all roll on Thursday night. Over 70 percent of the bets for the spread and moneyline are on favored teams. That could mean there’s an edge to betting on a few underdogs since there’s been such a long layoff. We’ll have to see if the injury report is affected at all by the break. Players could be getting back from injuries, which would swing things one way or the other. Most of the money is coming in on the over as well for each game. Hawks-Bulls is the one game where the public is split on the over/under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.