Pick against the spread, over/under for Gonzaga-San Francisco on Thursday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been a bulldozer in conference play, having won every game by at least 12 points as they prepare to go on the road to play San Francisco on Thursday.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (-9.5, 155.5) vs San Francisco Dons

When these teams hooked up in January Gonzaga got a 78-62 win after leading by just three points at the half thanks to holding San Francisco to just 29 points in the second half.

While the Gonzaga offense, which ranks second in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, grabs most of the headlines, the Bulldogs defense is third in points allowed on a per possession basis with Navy being the only defense giving up fewer points per possession in road games.

Gonzaga’s biggest strength is within the 3-point arc, shooting 62.1% on 2-point attempts in away games, the nation’s best percentage among DI teams.

Forwards Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, both of whom at most books are in the top 10 for shortest odds to win the Wooden Award, are combining to average 32.4 points, 15.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 65.8% shooting on 2-point shots and Holmgren adding 3.4 blocks per game.

San Francisco is coming off a 104-71 win against Pacific earlier this week, which will make Thursday’s crash back to reality all the more brutal.

The Play: Gonzaga -9.5

Sign up for a subscription at VSiN and get access to Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.