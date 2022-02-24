Report: Aaron Rodgers to inform Packers of his decision soon

Veteran star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be informing the Green Bay Packers of his decision soon, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Russini adds that there are multiple teams, who have offers on the table for the reigning league MVP. But he cannot entertain those offers until the Packers allow a trade.

This latest tidbit of news comes off the heels of Rodgers appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and stating that he wasn’t making any announcements on his future. It has been speculated that Rodgers could go elsewhere, which would change the trajectory of Green Bay’s offense.

As of right now, Rodgers is the overwhelming favorite to take the first snap for the Packers next season with -280 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, it is not set in tone that he will return, especially when you see his cryptic social media postings. It will be interesting to see when Rodgers makes his decision as the new league year is set to begin on March 16 at 4 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at the full list of odds for who will take the first snap for the Packers in the 2022 season:

