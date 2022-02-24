Most popular NBA player prop bets for Thursday, February 24th

The NBA returns with seven games after the All-Star break, so all you bettors out there have probably been struggling the past few days. Don’t worry, you’ll get your fix on Thursday night with plenty of player props to sift through. Below we’re going to go over the most bet on player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for the slate with some analysis.

NBA player prop bets, Feb. 24

Trae Young O8.5 assists (-155) Seth Curry O15.5 points (-110) D’Angelo Russell O2.5 3-pointers (-140) Monte Morris U21.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts (-120) D’Angelo Russell O29.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts (-135)

There’s a lot of love for D’Angelo Russell on tonight’s slate against the Memphis Grizzlies. There’s a reason you’ll see player props for this game pop up — the total is insanely high at 240 points and most of the action is on that over. The 5th-ranked prop would scare me a bit but the 3-point prop feels like a safe enough option.

We also see bettors going back to the Seth Curry well with his points prop remaining the same. The Nets are at home, so Kyrie Irving will be playing. That should honestly help Curry playing off the ball more and getting better looks from outside created by Irving.

