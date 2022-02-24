Darius Garland, John Collins, Chris Paul headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 24

The NBA is back after the All-Star break with seven games on tap, including a TNT doubleheader featuring Celtics-Nets and Warriors-Trail Blazers. The injury report is still features some big names as the final stretch of the season begins, and that will have an impact on the standings. Here’s a look at Thursday’s injury report in the association as the season resumes after the break.

NBA Injury Report: February 24

Darius Garland (back) OUT

Caris LeVert (foot) OUT

With both Garland and LeVert ruled out, Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman carry nice values in fantasy/DFS lineups. Rajon Rondo would be in line for some additional minutes at the point guard position and would be a nice addition to lineups as well.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

Goran Dragic (conditioning) OUT

Ben Simmons (return to play) OUT

Kyrie Irving (mandate) OUT

Irving is likely to play some home games as New York City starts to move away from its restrictions. For now, he’s still out. That means Patty Mills, Cam Thomas and Seth Curry are the players to add in fantasy/DFS contests.

John Collins (foot) doubtful

Lou Williams (hamstring) questionable

Update - Collins didn’t go through the shootaround, and he was already unlikely to play Thursday. It’s best to keep him out of any lineups for the night.

With Collins doubtful, look for Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari to see additional rebounding numbers. De’Andre Hunter is also in the mix for boards, but Capela and Gallinari are probably going to be a stronger plays in the frontcourt Thursday.

Zach LaVine (knee) available

LaVine is not on the injury report despite conceding his knee will be a season-long issue. The guard becomes a solid fantasy/DFS option with his production, although he’ll probably take a backseat to DeMar DeRozan when it comes to scoring. Coby White’s value also takes a slight hit as LaVine will likely start in his place.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Lu Dort (shoulder) OUT

Ty Jerome (hip) OUT

Mike Muscala (ankle) OUT

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey remain the only viable plays on Oklahoma City, but Aaron Wiggins is in line for a start here with Dort out. It’s hard to bank on anyone else in lineups but there are high-upside plays like Isaiah Roby and Darius Bazley for those interested in stacking elsewhere in the slate.

Chris Paul (thumb) out 6-8 weeks

Paul is out for the majority of the regular season, which means Aaron Holiday and Devin Booker are going to see additional ball-handling duties. Cameron Payne is still out, so Holiday looks like an excellent pickup for the Suns at the deadline.

Andre Iguodala (back) OUT

Iguodala remains out, which means Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will continue to get minutes at the forward spots.

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT

Keon Johnson (ankle) probable

Jusuf Nurkic (plantar fasciitis) out one month

Anfernee Simons is becoming a nice play of late, while Johnson has the chance to do well with extended minutes in Portland. With Nurkic and Larry Nance Jr. out, look for Trendon Watford to be a potential value add in fantasy/DFS contests.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.