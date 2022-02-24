Will Draymond Green, James Wiseman return this season for Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are once again looking like title contenders after a few down seasons in the Bay. Stephen Curry is playing at a MVP level, Klay Thompson appears to be fully healthy and the team’s rotation can go 10 deep in a crucial game. There are still two players the Warriors would like to see back in the fold for the playoffs, with Draymond Green and James Wiseman sidelined at the moment. The latter has yet to take the court this season, while Green is dealing with a disc issue that has kept him out since January 9.

Draymond Green/James Wiseman injury updates

Green picked up what was initially called a calf injury in Golden State’s Jan. 9 game against the Cavaliers. This was Thompson’s return game, so Green took the floor for seven seconds and then intentionally fouled a player to leave the game. The defensive star has not played since then and the Warriors changed his injury designation to a disc issue. That’s a lot more significant than a calf strain. Green himself said he’s expecting to come back at some point after the All-Star break, but there is no official timeline for his return.

For Wiseman, the story is a bit different. The promising center has managed to progress slowly in his rehab from a torn meniscus and was cleared for 5-on-5 drills recently. Golden State has been taking its time with this injury, so it looks like Wiseman won’t be returning the floor any time soon. The Warriors could have him back for the final games of the regular season but at this point it seems more likely he’ll get playoff minutes. Green is the player more likely to return in the regular season.

From a fantasy and betting perspective, the Warriors are still a favorable team to back. Kevon Looney is a seasoned big man who has been filling in well for Green and Wiseman, so there’s been little dropoff. The upside is not there, but Golden State is in no danger of missing the playoffs. The Warriors will hope to be healthy for the postseason, and a Curry-Thompson-Green core has never lost a playoff series where all three guys were on the court for the entire time.