Will Kawhi Leonard, Paul George return this season for Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers have missed their two star players in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for a majority of the season. However, they’ve somehow managed to stay in the playoff race and been competitive throughout the season.

George has not played since the week of Christmas due to a torn UCL in his right elbow. He initially suffered a sprained elbow on Dec. 6 against Portland and tried to rehab for two weeks. As for Leonard, he has not played a single minute of basketball since tearing his right ACL in the playoffs last summer.

Kawhi Leonard/Paul George injury updates

George was reportedly scheduled to get an MRI on his elbow today, but it has been pushed back to Friday. This season, the 31-year-old forward is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game (26 games). It is not clear if the veteran forward will return to the court, especially with how the Clippers have played up to this point.

As for Leonard, head coach Tyronn Lue said earlier this month that they know he probably is not going to come back. If that’s the case, then the earliest we’ll see the two-way defensive stalwart is next season. When it comes to the betting perspective, the Clippers have -145 odds to make the playoffs on DraftKings Sportsbook. This Los Angeles team can win their play-in game and could give whoever the play in the first-round trouble.

And when we talk about the fantasy hoops angle, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, and Luke Kennard have all provided value. This Clippers’ team does not depend on one player to score, instead they are better when multiple players are getting involved.