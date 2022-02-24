Will Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. return this season for Nuggets?

The Denver Nuggets have managed to stay in the playoff mix behind reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, which would normally be a great sign for a franchise anchored by a rising star. However, this season seems like yet another “what if” moment for Denver as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. remain sidelined with their respective injuries. Those two rose to stardom in the Orlando bubble and had Nuggets fans excited about a “Big 3” for the future. It hasn’t materialized over the last two seasons with injuries, but there’s a chance both players could return this year at the right time.

Jamal Murray/Michael Porter Jr. injury updates

Asked @nuggets boss Tim Connelly about the possible return of Jamal Murray and MPJ this season.



“It’s up to them. We’re going to clear them at some point in the not too distant future and then they have to determine when and if they’re ready”. @AltitudeSR 92.5 — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) February 11, 2022

Murray suffered a torn ACL on April 12, 2021 and underwent surgery shortly after. The Nuggets have listed him as “out indefinitely” since that point. Porter Jr. underwent a third back surgery in November, and his agent said he was out for the season. However, the Nuggets expect to clear both players to return as per team president Tim Connelly. That’s good news for the team and both guys. Porter Jr. is likely to come back sooner than Murray because his surgery was not for structural damage, while Murray’s was.

From a fantasy and betting perspective, the Nuggets continue to roll out Monte Morris, Bones Hyland and Aaron Gordon to fill in for those guys. Denver continues to be a solid play as a favorite and Jokic props will remain strong with the center continuing to play at a high level.

In terms of the playoff picture, Murray and Porter Jr. would make Denver a contender. The guard seems on track to be back by the end of the regular season and could help the Nuggets get a better seed, while Porter Jr. seems set for a playoff return. It feels like both players are tied together, as they’d elevated Denver into the contender realm. If the Nuggets do get one player back, it’s highly likely they’ll get both back.