Will Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams return this season for Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls, who have been one of the surprise stories in the NBA this season, are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference and looking to make some noise in the playoffs.

However, they are hoping to have Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Patrick Williams back on the floor sometime during the second half of the season. Ball has not played since late January due to left knee injury, along with Caruso who has also been out with a fractured wrist. As for Williams, he reportedly suffered a season-ending left wrist injury back in October. But there’s a chance the second-year forward could return to the floor soon.

Lonzo Ball/Alex Caruso/Patrick Williams injury updates

Ball suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee in late January that has sidelined him for the last 6-8 weeks. The last time we saw him on the court was on Jan. 14 against the Golden State Warriors, where he had 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Ball is reportedly ramping up his running, which is a good sign for him to return sometime next month. With the way that Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu is playing, Ball would make their backcourt that much more lethal.

Caruso picked up a fractured wrist on Jan. 21 against the Milwaukee Bucks, which has had him on the injury for also 6-8 weeks. The Bulls have missed both Ball and Caruso on defense as they’ve struggled on the perimeter over the last few weeks. The 27-year-old guard might be cleared to continue dribbling and shooting drills after the All-Star break, per ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

Finally, Williams has been out since the season basically started with a left wrist dislocation. At the time of the injury, it appeared that the second-year forward would be out for the rest of the season. However, head coach Billy Donovan has said over the last couple of weeks that Williams could be back before the regular season ends. Donovan spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said that he’s not ready to take contact yet, per Mike McGraw.

When it comes to a betting perceptive, the Bulls should still be a favorite to win the East and has a strong shot to win the central division. As for fantasy hoops, we could see Dosunmu and White’s production take a dip once Ball and Caruso comes back. But until then, those two young guards need to be in your lineup on a nightly basis.