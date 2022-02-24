Will Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons return this season for Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets are still the favorites to make the NBA Finals out of the East per DraftKings Sportsbook despite some turmoil within the franchise. The Nets were able to get Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and draft picks in the James Harden trade, which will bolster their rotation. However, the statuses of Kevin Durant and Joe Harris will ultimately determine whether the Nets hit their potential as a championship team.

Kevin Durant/Joe Harris/Ben Simmons injury updates

Simmons is still in the process of ramping up to return, and he’s publicly said he has no timetable for coming back. He hasn’t played a game since last summer, which has certainly impacted his physical and mental state. We’ll see if he does eventually return.

Durant is dealing with a knee injury he suffered January 15 and was initially listed as out for 4-6 weeks. The forward didn’t play in the All-Star Game and seems close to coming back. Given Durant’s history with injuries, the team is going to tread cautiously. However, there is going to have to be some give and take with Brooklyn currently in the play-in tournament after a lengthy losing streak. Look for Durant to come back at some point in March.

Harris remains out indefinitely with an ankle injury. He hasn’t played since November and there’s a possibility of him having another surgery. The sharpshooter’s absence is somewhat mitigated by Curry but you can never have too much shooting in the NBA. There’s little reason to believe he’ll return during the regular season, but Harris could be a vital part of the playoff rotation in Brooklyn.

Until these players come back, Kyrie Irving, Patty Mills and Curry will be the focal points of the offense. Simmons will command some attention if he returns but that’s a huge hypothetical right now. As far as betting the Nets goes, their future odds are a much safer play than day-to-day games. Irving is still ineligible to play in New York City, although the rules will be changing soon. Until Durant comes back, the Nets just aren’t worth backing in regular season games.