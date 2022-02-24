Caris LeVert to miss 1-2 weeks due to foot sprain

Cleveland Cavaliers G Caris LeVert is expected to miss 1-2 weeks due to a right foot sprain, the team announced Thursday night prior to their game against the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers come back from the All-Star break in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 35-23. LeVert was acquired from the Indiana Pacers before the NBA Trade Deadline a few weeks back. He appeared in just four games with the Cavaliers before being sidelined.

LeVert was averaging 13 points and 6.6 assists per game in those four games before being injured. The Cavaliers are back down another guard, something that has become an issue for most of this season. Collin Sexton went down with a season-ending injury. Ricky Rubio tore his ACL and then his expiring deal was traded to the Pacers in the LeVert deal. So behind All-Star Darius Garland, the Cavaliers are lacking depth at guard again.

With both Garland and LeVert out to start the stretch run, the Cavs may be forced to play a ton of Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin. Isaac Okoro may also need to handle the ball a bit. Cedi Osman should also see more minutes as another player who technically can pass for a shooting guard. It’s going to be tough for the Cavaliers to weather this storm early on in a very competitive East.