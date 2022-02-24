Will Brook Lopez return this season for Bucks?

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to repeat as NBA champions and have finally got most of their key rotation players back, but center Brook Lopez remains sidelined with a back injury. Milwaukee did add Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline as insurance on the interior, although Ibaka has lost a step and is injury prone himself. Lopez’s presence will be a huge factor in Milwaukee’s success, especially with the frontcourt depth of some of the East’s best teams.

Brook Lopez injury updates

There has been no change so far in Lopez’s status, as he remains out indefinitely for the Bucks with the back injury. The only game he played was the season opener against the Nets. Lopez did have surgery on the back but the Bucks didn’t rule him out for the whole season so we’ll see if there’s any progress made on that front. If Lopez comes back for the playoffs, Milwaukee remains a great play at +330 to win the East and +750 to win the title, per DraftKings Sportsbook.