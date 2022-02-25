Breaking down the cut line for the 2022 Honda Classic

The PGA Tour teed off the second round of the 2022 Honda Classic on Friday at 6:50 a.m. ET, and relative unknown Kurt Kitayama holds a one shot lead on the field at -6 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 6:50 a.m. ET and the final groups will be on the course at 1:46 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Honda Classic.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the cut line for the Honda Classic?

Right now the cut is set to be at +1, but at a course where conditions can vary widely depending on the sea breeze, we could see some movement either up or down from that figure.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Matthew Wolff opened with an uncharacteristic 81, and he’ll be heading home after a pleasant 18-hole walk with two colleagues today. Jason Dufner and Martin Kaymer both fired +8 79’s on Thursday, and they’ll need a miracle and some putts to survive.

Luke Donald (+2), Padarig Harrington, Henrik Stenson, and Camilo Villegas (+4) are among the names with plenty of work to do. Rickie Fowler (E) is in better shape in his hometown entering Friday.