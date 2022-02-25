Who are the top offensive NFL players likely to get tagged in 2022?

With the NFL offseason heating up, we will soon see some decisions made on players who can be franchise tagged. There are three options for players who are franchise tagged. There is the non-exclusive franchise tag, exclusive franchise tag and transition tag.

The non-exclusive franchise tag is where players can negotiate with other teams, but their current team can always match the offer. If the team declines to match the other teams offer, they are awarded two first-round picks for compensation. This is the most common tag used.

The exclusive franchise tag is where the player gets an average of the five largest salaries in player contracts for that year. They cannot negotiate with other teams and this is more rare.

Lastly, the transition tag is where a player gets average of the 10 largest salaries in player contracts at his position for that year. Players can discuss with other teams and their current team can match. If the team doesn’t match, they don’t receive any compensatory picks.

Here are a few offensive players who could get franchise tagged this offseason.

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston - Saints

Franchise: $28,598,000

Transition: $25,651,000

Running backs

Cordarrelle Patterson - Falcons

Franchise: $12,536,000

Transition: $10,148,000

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams - Packers

Mike Williams - Chargers

Franchise: $19,127,000

Transition: $16,740,000

Tight end

Mike Gesicki - Dolphins

Dalton Schultz - Cowboys

David Njoku - Browns

Franchise: $10,834,000

Transition: $9,332,000

Offensive line

Orlando Brown Jr. - Chiefs

Terron Armstead - Saints

Cam Robinson - Jaguars

Franchise: $16,698,000

Transition: $14,997,000