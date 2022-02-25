Franchise, transition tag salaries for each position in 2022

With the NFL offseason heating up, we will soon see some decisions made on players who can be franchise tagged. There are three options for players who are franchise tagged. There is the non-exclusive franchise tag, exclusive franchise tag and transition tag.

The non-exclusive franchise tag is where players can negotiate with other teams, but their current team can always match the offer. If the team declines to match the other teams offer, they are awarded two first-round picks for compensation. This is the most common tag used.

The exclusive franchise tag is where the player gets an average of the five largest salaries in player contracts for that year. They cannot negotiate with other teams and this is more rare.

Lastly, the transition tag is where a player gets average of the 10 largest salaries in player contracts at his position for that year. Players can discuss with other teams and their current team can match. If the team doesn't match, they don't receive any compensatory picks.

A few players that could be tagged this offseason are Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr., Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki, and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams.

Projected salary info comes courtesy of Over The Cap.

Franchise tag salaries 2022