Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 WISE Power 400

NASCAR is heading to the Auto Club Speedway in California for the WISE Power 400 this Sunday. But first, on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will run the Production Alliance 300, which will air on FS1. The NASCAR Cup Series will run the WISE Power 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Below, we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Auto Club Speedway this weekend in Fontana, Calif., with info courtesy of AccuWeather. All forecasts are all tentative heading into race weekend.

Saturday, February 26

Hi 68°, Low 47°: Sunny and breezy, 0% chance of rain

12 p.m.: Xfinity practice

12:30 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying

2 p.m.: Cup practice

2:35 p.m.: Cup qualifying

5 p.m.: Production Alliance 300 (Xfinity)

Sunday, February 27

Hi 71°, Low 49°: Partly sunny, 0% chance of rain

3:30 p.m.: Wise Power 400 (Cup)