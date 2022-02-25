AFC Championship odds 2022: Teams to fade to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 56 is in the rearview mirror but it’s never too early to start speculating who will represent both conference at Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ, next February.

While there will be a lot of attention on which AFC team could be headed to Super Bowl 57, we are going to look at a couple of teams that you might want to stay away from. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC Championship odds 2022: Teams to fade

It is extremely difficult to make back-to-back conference championship games, much less win them, and the Bengals will have a tough road to travel if they want to get back to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and the Buffalo Bills (+400) have higher odds to make it back while a healthier Baltimore Ravens team (+1000) will be gunning for them in their own division.

That doesn’t even mention the fact that the team will need to make major changes on their offensive line to protect Joe Burrow, who was sacked repeatedly during their magical run to the Super Bowl 56. Playoff contenders in 2022? Absolutely. AFC Championship contenders? Stay away.

The Broncos have the fifth-highest odds to make the Super Bowl out of the AFC, and this is most likely with the assumption that the team will acquire Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Even if the four-time NFL MVP trades his green and yellow jersey for orange and blue, he’ll still have to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their own division. And lets not forget that Denver dealt Von Miller midway through the 2021 campaign.

It may be tempting to wager on the Broncos if Rodgers comes to town but it’d be wise to stay away.

