NFC Championship odds 2022: Teams to fade to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 57

With Super Bowl 56 over and done with, it is a perfect time to look at the odds for which team will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII next season. The Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, are the odds on favorite to win the NFC again at +450.

While there will be a lot of attention on which NFC team could be headed to Super Bowl 57, we are going to look at a couple of teams that you might want to stay away from. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC Championship odds 2022: Teams to fade

Maybe Stephen A. Smith has been right all this time when he calls the Dallas Cowboys the accident waiting to happen. Dallas had a prolific 2021 regular season, but got bounced in the wildcard round by the No. 6 seed 49ers at Jerry World. The Cowboys have a solid team on paper, but for some reason, they cannot get over that hump.

The obvious choice would’ve been the Green Bay Packers, especially with potential changes on the horizon. However, we are going to go with the Bucs, who are entering a new era of football without Tom Brady.

As of this article publishing, we don’t know who will be the starting quarterback. But if Bruce Arians is serious about Blaine Gabbert, then it’s hard to see this team making a deep playoff run. And not to mention Gabbert, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Jason Pierre-Paul, Carlton Davis, and Ryan Jensen are all set to become free agents. Tampa Bay might be the best team by default in the NFC South, but that’s about it.

