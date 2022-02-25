AFC Championship odds 2022: Best odds values to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 56 is in the rearview mirror but it’s never too early to start speculating who will represent both conference at Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ, next February.

The Kansas City Chiefs (+400) and the Buffalo Bills (+400) are favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 57. For now, we take a look at a couple of teams that could be values at their current odds. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC Championship odds 2022: Teams with value

The Ravens have were decimated by injuries in 2021, losing both starting running backs and Marcus Peters before the season even started before Lamar Jackson went down in the final month of the season with an ankle injury.

Baltimore will presumably be much healthier in 2022 and the former MVP Jackson will be out to prove that he can lead his team on a deep playoff run like his peers Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow have done in recent years. Invest in the Ravens for next season.

The Titans earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC but flamed out spectacularly against the Bengals in the Divisional round of the playoffs. As a result, not many people are taking Tennessee seriously as a contender, especially after the horrendous performance of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

However, you’re still talking about a team that possesses the best running back in the league in Derrick Henry and a game-breaking wide receiver when healthy in A.J. Brown. Also, the Titans are almost guaranteed a postseason spot considering how weak the AFC South in. Cut down on some of the turnovers and injuries and you could have a team that could feasibly represent the AFC at State Farm Stadium next February.

