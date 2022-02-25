NFC Championship odds 2022: Best odds values to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 57

With Super Bowl 56 in the rearview mirror, it is a perfect time to look at the odds for which team will represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII next season. Over the last five seasons, we have seen four different teams win the NFC and go to the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 57. For now, we take a look at a couple of teams that could be values at their current odds. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFC Championship odds 2022: Teams with value

If Russell Wilson stays in Seattle and the team makes the proper additions in the offseason, then we could see the Seahawks back in the NFC title game next season. They are set on offense with the playmakers, but they got to add to the secondary and to the defensive line.

Seattle’s defense struggled throughout the year and Wilson dealt with an injury. But the NFC West is a division, where anybody can win it on a yearly basis. The Cardinals don’t strike fear in anybody and the Niners could be starting second-year Trey Lance under center. If Seattle can split at least against the Rams, then you got to love their chances with a fourth-place schedule.

The Vikings have the pieces on offense to potentially carry them to the NFC title game next season, even if their starting quarterback is Kirk Cousins. Minnesota has a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, who was the offensive coordinator with the Rams and should help out immediately.

However, the bigger question is what will the Vikings do to rectify their issues on defense? They have some holes to fill, especially in the secondary, which was given up a ton of TDs to wide receivers last season. Minnesota could win the NFC North in 2022, depending on what happens with the Green Bay Packers.

