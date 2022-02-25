No. 25 Iowa vs. Nebraska: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes will be the the lone ranked team in action tonight as they cross state lines to meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Iowa (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) got a big home victory on Tuesday when it demolished Michigan State 86-60. The Hawkeyes held the Spartans to just 35.2% shooting throughout the game and limited them to just four free throw attempts total for the evening. Keegan Murray went off for Iowa for 28 points and five rebounds in the win.

Nebraska (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) continued its horrendous run through league play on Tuesday when falling 77-65 at Northwestern. The Cornhuskers never led for a single second in this matchup and were down by as many as 21 in the second half. Bryce McGowens and Alonzo Verge both had 15 points in the loss.

How to watch Iowa vs. Nebraska

When: Friday, February 25, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Iowa -11.5

Total: 161.5

The Pick

Iowa -11.5

Easy money to take the Iowa to cover here. The Hawkeyes have the fifth rated offense in adjusted efficiency and they hammered the Conrhuskers by 23 less than two weeks ago. Lay it.

