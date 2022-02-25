How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 27

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 27 this weekend, and the title race is heating up as Liverpool inches closer to first-place Manchester City, who have been comfortably at the top of the table since Matchday 15 at the beginning of December.

As several postponed matches are finally being played now that COVID-19 outbreaks have calmed down, Liverpool just steamrolled Leeds 6-0 on Wednesday in a makeup contest from Matchday 19. The Reds are now even on matches played with Man City, and only sit three points behind the league leaders after City dropped a 3-2 result to Tottenham last week. That marks Man City’s first loss since October 30 as they’ll look to bounce back against Everton this week.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Chelsea’s matchup against Leicester City has been postponed due to the Carabao Cup Final taking place on Sunday, as the Blues will take on Liverpool for the EFL title. Chelsea now sit 10 points behind the Reds in the EPL table, but still have one game in hand, with 13 league games left in the season to attempt to catch up.

Tottenham Hotspur will take on Leeds this weekend as they look to bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Burnley. Spurs are in eighth place with 39 points, but they’re just seven points out of fourth place, where Manchester United sits with 46 points. A lot of movement can happen with such a tight race, and Spurs will hope to pounce on a reeling Leeds team, who are winless in their last five after being outscored 17-5 in that stretch. The Peacocks will host Tottenham on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA and Universo as Tottenham is favored to win with odds at -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 27 schedule ahead of this weekend’s action.

EPL Matchday 27 schedule

Friday, February 25

Southampton v. Norwich City, 3 p.m. — USA, Universo

Saturday, February 26

Leeds United v. Tottenham Hotspur, 7:30 a.m. — USA, Universo

Brentford v. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Crystal Palace v. Burnley, 10 a.m. — Peacock

Manchester United v. Watford, 10 a.m. — USA, Universo

Everton v. Manchester City, 12:30 p.m. — Peacock

Sunday, February 27

West Ham United v. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9 a.m. — Telemundo, USA