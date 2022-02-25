Premier League table: Who tops EPL standings, who is in relegation danger heading into Matchday 27

The English Premier League title race is heating up as Liverpool continues to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City. A big 6-0 win for Liverpool over Leeds United on Wednesday in a makeup game from Matchday 19, combined with a 3-2 loss for City against Tottenham last week, brought the Reds within just three points of Manchester City. Both sides are even on matches played now, but Liverpool is off league duty this week as they’ll take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

Speaking of Chelsea, they’ve only played one EPL game in February due to Carabao Cup and Club World Cup play. They sit in third place with 50 points, a full 10 points behind Liverpool at the moment, but with one game in hand on the Reds. Manchester United are pulling off a big turnaround as they’ve gone unbeaten in their last seven, inching closer to Chelsea as they sit in fourth place with 46 points. Spots four through eight are only separated by seven points, with Tottenham Hotspur sitting with 39 points.

Man City are still the favorites to win the league, with odds at -400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Liverpool is a close second at +275.

At the bottom of the table, Newcastle United didn’t do themselves many favors as they only got a point from a 1-1 draw against West Ham, while Burnley logged a huge 1-0 win over Tottenham and are now just two points below the safe zone. Relegation is shaping up to be a tight race as well, with just seven points separating 12th-place Leicester City and 18th-place Burnley.

Norwich City now sits in last place after Burnley grabbed two straight wins to climb their way up toward the safe zone. Watford still remains in 19th place despite a big 1-0 win over Aston Villa a couple weeks back. Norwich are the most likely to be relegated, with odds at -1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Watford follows closely at -600, with Burnley at +125.

EPL standings, pre-Matchday 27