How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch for February 25th episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

We’re six days removed from the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and are now well on our way to Wrestlemania 38 in five weeks. Like Raw this past Monday, tonight’s show will step on the gas and get the ball rolling towards the big show in Arlington, TX.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 25th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Brock Lesnar emerged from the Elimination Chamber as the new WWE Champion, reclaiming the belt by triumphing over Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and an injured Bobby Lashley. Already destined to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania, the match will now be a title vs. title, winner take all showdown. Lesnar is set to appear on tonight’s show to confront Reigns and Paul Heyman.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi were able to triumph over Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at EC last Saturday. We’ll most likely get continued build towards their respective matches at Wrestlemania tonight.

Also of note, Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura during the taped episode of Smackdown last week. Rumors are swirling that they’ll bring Johnny Knoxville back to face Zayn at Wrestlemania so we’ll see if they start to allude to that tonight.