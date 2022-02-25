Going over player prop bets for James Harden in Sixers debut Friday vs. Timberwolves

After a bit of a wait, James Harden is ready to make his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. ET on the road. Harden was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade involving Ben Simmons prior to the NBA Trade Deadline a few weeks ago. Harden has sat out due to a hamstring injury coupled with the All-Star break. The NBA resumed play on Thursday and the Sixers get going on Friday in the stretch run to the playoffs.

Here we’ll take a look at some of the core player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for The Beard in his Sixers debut.

James Harden player props: Sixers vs. Timberwolves

Points: 21.5 (Over -105, Under -120)

Assists: 9.5 (Over -145, Under +110)

Rebounds: 6.5 (Over -135, Under +105)

3-pointers: 2.5 (Over +140, Under -180)

Pts + Rebs + Asts: 38.5 (Over -110, Under -125)

Triple-double: Yes +600, No -1400

Double-double: Yes -150, No +110

First FG: TBD

The bookmakers expect Harden to have no limitations Friday, especially with his double-double prop being a minus odds play. There are some great plus odds plays, with the under on rebounds (+105) and over on three-pointers (+140) being the most enticing. We’ll see exactly how well Harden works with Joel Embiid but it feels like the shooting guard will be able to operate with more space on the perimeter. If we get any indication on Harden’s workload being reduced, some of these plays might change.

