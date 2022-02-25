NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, February 25

The NBA continues its return from the All-Star break with a slate of nine games for tonight. As always, that presents ample opportunity for DraftKings Daily Fantasy users to score big with value plays for tonight’s schedule.

Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs. In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Alec Burks, New York Knicks, $4,900

The Knicks return from the break with a home matchup against the Heat tonight and there’s potential for Alec Burks to have a solid DFS performance. His 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds have netted fantasy users 23.5 fantasy points per game this year and with RJ Barrett questionable with an ankle injury, there may be an opportunity to get significant minutes for tonight.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,000

Fresh off his runner-up performance in the Three-Point Shootout last Saturday, Kennard and the Clippers return to action tonight when facing their cross-arena rival in the Lakers. Averaging 22.2 fantasy points per game this year, Kennard delivered a nice 25-point performance before the break and has the potential to put up a similar performance if he gets significant minutes on the floor.

Shake Milton, Philadelphia 76ers, $3,600

Milton has been putting up modest fantasy numbers this season, averaging 20 fantasy points per game. The 76ers return from the break against the Timberwolves tonight and with the number of changes that the team has undergone in the past two weeks, there could be an opportunity for Milton to get increased production with extra minutes on the floor.