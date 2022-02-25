Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, February 25

The NBA is back in full swing after the All-Star break, with games picking back up Thursday. The Friday night slate is packed with nine games taking place around the league, which means there’s plenty of action to keep an eye on, especially in the betting world. We’ll go over a few player props to watch for ahead of tonight’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ivica Zubac, over 8.5 rebounds (-110)

Zubac will be going up against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena as they both return from the All-Star break. Ordinarily, rebounds wouldn’t be a great stat to chase as the Clips face the Lakers but this time Anthony Davis out with a foot injury. This should clear up the paint significantly for Zubac to get in and control the majority of the glass. He’s been averaging 10.6 rebounds per game this month, and tonight should be ripe for another double-digit performance on the glass for the big man.

Bojan Bogdanovic, over 17.5 points (-105)

Bogdanovic has averaged 17.8 points per game this season, and his February average has fallen just below that at 17.3. That’s largely due to a seven-point performance against the Mavericks, but he’s cleared the 18-point mark four times in his seven appearances this month. He just dropped 22 points and shot 57.1 percent against the Rockets last week, while also putting up 15 points against the Lakers just before the break. If Donovan Mitchell isn’t in tip-top shape after his respiratory illness, Bogdanovic should make a decent-sized splash coming back onto the floor after a week off.

Devin Booker, over 26.5 points (-120)

Now that the Suns will have to navigate the next couple months without Chris Paul (thumb), Booker and the rest of the squad will have to naturally fill some of the void left by CP3. This gives Booker even more room to do what he does best; put the ball through the hoop. He just dropped 25 points against the Thunder on Thursday, while also notching a season-high 12 assists as he grabbed his first double-double of the season. He’ll be going up against a Pelicans team that’s allowed 112.0 points per game through their last three outings, so expect Booker to have a solid offensive night.

