How the public is betting NBA games on Friday, Feb. 25th

There are nine games in the NBA for Friday’s slate, headlined by ESPN’s doubleheader with Heat-Knicks and Clippers-Lakers. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on tonight’s action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA betting splits, Feb. 25

We’re seeing an overwhelming amount of bets coming in on favorites against the number, with only the Mavericks getting more action as underdogs against the Jazz. However, the public is still backing Utah on the moneyline with 76 percent of all wagers on the Jazz there.

Bettors are also expecting a lot of points Friday, with seven of the nine games having the majority of wagers coming in on the over. Only Magic-Rockets and Spurs-Wizards have more bets on the under.

A somewhat surprising development is the amount of confidence bettors have on the Lakers to win outright, despite being favored by just 1.5 points. In other close spreads, the moneyline splits are closer to 50-50. However, 68 percent of all moneyline wagers on the Clippers-Lakers game favor LeBron James’ team.

