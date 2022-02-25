Most popular NBA player prop bets for Friday, February 25th

It’s a nine-game slate in the NBA Friday, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors to select player props. Here are the most popular ones for tonight’s action, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, Feb. 25

With Josh Primo, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford out, it makes sense for a sharpshooter like McDermott to get heavy action. Doncic has been on fire for the Mavericks and is averaging 3.0 made triples per game over the last 20 contests, so that’s always a strong play. With the Raptors having some backcourt injuries, Trent Jr. is a nice option to sink triples. Basically, bettors are liking the 3-ball tonight.

Bridges getting more looks in Phoenix with Chris Paul out is an interesting angle, especially because the small forward is not known as a scorer. If Devin Booker gets most of the attention from opposing defenses, Bridges could see more open looks and benefit in the scoring column.

