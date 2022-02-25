 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Most popular NBA player prop bets for Friday, February 25th

We go over the top 5 most bet on player props for the NBA slate for Friday, February 25th.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during a game at the Smoothie King Center on February 17, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

It’s a nine-game slate in the NBA Friday, which means plenty of opportunities for bettors to select player props. Here are the most popular ones for tonight’s action, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA player prop bets, Feb. 25

With Josh Primo, Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford out, it makes sense for a sharpshooter like McDermott to get heavy action. Doncic has been on fire for the Mavericks and is averaging 3.0 made triples per game over the last 20 contests, so that’s always a strong play. With the Raptors having some backcourt injuries, Trent Jr. is a nice option to sink triples. Basically, bettors are liking the 3-ball tonight.

Bridges getting more looks in Phoenix with Chris Paul out is an interesting angle, especially because the small forward is not known as a scorer. If Devin Booker gets most of the attention from opposing defenses, Bridges could see more open looks and benefit in the scoring column.

