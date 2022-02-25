Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Knicks on Friday

One of the Eastern Conference’s top teams returns from the NBA All-Star break at Madison Square Garden tonight as the Miami Heat face off against the New York Knicks.

Miami (38-21) is just a half game out of the top spot in the East and won six of seven games heading into the break. When healthy, the trio of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo has been superb. The team has also found ways to get significant production out of the likes of Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent.

New York (25-34) is looking to turn things around as it experienced a major letdown after last year’s playoff run. The Knicks lost eight of 10 games heading into the break and are trying to figure out ways to get more out of this team buoyed by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. The Kemba Walker experiment has already ran its course as it was announced on Thursday that he will miss the rest of the season. Barrett is questionable for tonight with a left ankle sprain.

Miami enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 210.5

Heat vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -5.5

Miami is 33-25-1 against the spread this season and demolished New York by 14 in the previous matchup a month ago. The safe bet is banking on the Heat to roll here so lay it.

Over/Under: Over 210.5

The Heat are the third-most over-friendly team in the league at 35-24 for the season. 210.5 is a low enough bar to clear for this game as Miami should be able to push the over even if New York offers up a dud on offense.

