Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Timberwolves on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-23) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28) tonight at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off a big 119-114 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, as D’Angelo Russell had a huge night with 37 points and nine assists. Minnesota held Ja Morant to just 20 points on the night, and will look to keep that momentum going against the Sixers at home.

The 76ers are well-rested and ready to play their first game since the All-Star break. Their last outing was a 123-120 win over the Bucks last week, and they’ll look to secure another win as they try to close the gap on the second-place Chicago Bulls.

Philadelphia is a 2-point favorite on the road tonight, with moneyline odds at -130. The Timberwolves are at +110 while the point total is set at 229.

76ers vs. Timberwolves, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +2 (-105)

Minnesota started off on the right foot post-break with that big win over the Grizzlies while Russell dropped a season-high 37 points. The Timberwolves will be solid at home and ready for the Sixers, who generally play a little worse against teams that are on the second of a back-to-back. Philly is 7-8 in that situation this season with a 4-10 ATS record when they’re the team coming in more rested than their opponent.

Both teams are 2-3 ATS in their last five outings, but both also covered the spread in their last game. I’m giving the slight advantage to the Timberwolves at home, given how well they played against the Grizzlies. Even if the 76ers win this one outright, take the Timberwolves to cover.

Over/Under: Over 229 (-115)

The Timberwolves have finished under in their last two games straight, while the Sixers have gone over in their last two. Minnesota just went on a run where it hit over the total in 14 of 16 games, crushing most of the totals by double digit margins. The Sixers scored 135 and 123 in their last two games, respectively, so they’re easily capable of running up the score on their end too. Both teams are fully healthy, expect them to come out with strong offenses and push the score over the total.

