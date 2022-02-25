Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Jazz on Friday

The Dallas Mavericks (35-24) will pay a visit to the Utah Jazz (36-22) as both teams get their post-All-Star play underway at Vivint Arena. Tip is set for 9:00 p.m ET.

After a rough January, Utah has turned things around in February with the return of both Donovan Mitchell (concussion) and Rudy Gobert (calf). The Jazz have won six of their seven games played this month, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Lakers with a 106-101 final score just before the All-Star break.

The Mavericks left off in great form, logging two straight wins against the Heat and the Pelicans just before the break. They’ll look to continue that momentum as they get back on the road for their next three games.

The Jazz come in as 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -235 on the moneyline. The Mavericks are at +190, with the point total set at 217.5.

Mavericks vs. Jazz, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +5.5 (-105)

The Jazz will hope Donovan Mitchell will be available tonight, after he was forced to miss the All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness. He’s not listed on the injury report after practicing on Thursday, so signs are pointing toward him being available. With a mostly healthy roster, Utah generally has the better overall lineup.

The Mavs will be banking on Doncic coming up big again, as he’s basically been lights out in February. He’s been averaging 27.5 points per game throughout the season, but through the eight games he’s played this month, that jumps up to a staggering 36.3 ppg. He’s hit at least 40 points in four of those games, while dropping a career-high 51 points in a win over the Clippers February 10.

If Doncic keeps playing the way he was leading up to the break, the Jazz will have their work cut out for them. Even if Utah steps in and wins this outright at home, I think the Mavs will end up keeping it close enough that they can cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 217.5 (-115)

The Jazz have been playing exceptional defense this season, especially with their big turnaround in February, holding opponents to an average of 100.1 points per game this month. The Mavs have Doncic who obviously has a very high ceiling, but not a lot of other guys who can put up big numbers on a consistent basis. On top of that, Utah has only gone over the total once in its last 10 games at home, and trends rarely lie. Stick with the under in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.