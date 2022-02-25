Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Lakers on Friday

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers look to come out of the All-Star break on the right foot as both teams hope to make a late playoff push. This rivalry game has been one-sided lately, with the Clippers winning the last five games outright. We’ll see if LeBron James can steer this Lakers ship in the right direction after his comments at All-Star Weekend sent everyone into a frenzy regarding his future.

The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 221.

Clippers vs. Lakers, 10:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -1.5 (-110)

After a long stretch to recover, James and Russell Westbrook know what is at stake here. The Lakers are still without Anthony Davis but the Clippers don’t have Paul George or Kawhi Leonard. The two Lakers stars should be able to carry this team, which does get Carmelo Anthony back. The Clippers have been feisty this season without their top players but this one might get away from them quickly.

Over/Under: Over 221 (-110)

Both games this season have been high-scoring contests. The first game went over this line while the second was a push. The Lakers lose a big part of their defense with Davis out, and Anthony is not a plus defender. On the flip side, Melo’s strong offensive numbers provide another reason to take the over. Despite the Clippers being a decent defensive team, the total isn’t high enough to justify taking the under. The over is the play Friday.

