LeBron James, Malcolm Brogdon, RJ Barrett headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 25

There are nine games in Friday’s NBA slate, including ESPN’s doubleheader with Heat-Knicks and Clippers-Lakers. This is the next batch of games after the All-Star break and will feature more teams, which means a lengthier injury report. The health protocols have essentially disappeared at this point, which is great news for the league. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the NBA.
NBA Injury Report: February 25
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets
Fred VanVleet (knee) likely to play
VanVleet played through All-Star weekend, so he’s good to go despite having the injury designation. His presence on the court will cap Gary Trent Jr.’s ceiling in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable
Isaiah Jackson (ankle) probable
Chris Duarte (toe) questionable
Goga Bitadze (foot) probable
Brogdon, Jackson and Bitadze are probable, which is great news for Indiana. The Pacers can finally see some of their rotation fit together, With Duarte questionable, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton continue to have great value in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic
Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) available
Eric Gordon (groin) available
Both of Houston’s best scorers should be available and are likely going to be available for cheap in DFS contests.
Mo Wagner (rib) OUT
The elder Wagner is out, elevating Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba in terms of fantasy ceiling.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
Josh Primo (wrist) questionable
Romeo Langford (groin) questionable
With Primo and Langford both questionable, look for the Spurs to potentially lean more on Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker. The former is still a strong play even if Primo and Langford are both in.
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT
Thomas Bryant (ankle) questionable
Porzingis remains out, while Bryant is questionable. Look for Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford to be the primary players in the frontcourt for Washington in this game.
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks
Tyler Herro (knee) available
Herro is a great fantasy/DFS play and will take some minutes away from Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent. The sixth man is the frontrunner for 6MOY, but he’s become a vital part of Miami’s championship aspirations this season. Herro is going to be on the floor in the team’s biggest moments.
RJ Barrett (ankle) questionable
Nerlens Noel (foot) questionable
Derrick Rose (ankle) doubtful
Barrett is questionable, which is a great sign for Knicks fans after he had missed several games with the ankle issue. Rose is also close to coming back, which is big with Kemba Walker likely done for the season. Obi Toppin and Alec Burks remain the best fantasy/DFS plays for this team, unless Barrett does play.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
James Harden (hamstring) available
Harden is expected to make his 76ers debut and should be considered a star producer in fantasy/DFS formats.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns
No day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz
Reggie Bullock (hip) questionable
Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable
If both backcourt players don’t go, fantasy/DFS participants can rely on Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson to pick up those minutes.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Avery Bradley (knee) OUT
Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) probable
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Anthony coming back is huge for the Lakers, who need a big run here with Anthony Davis sidelined for about a month. James should play despite officially being listed as questionable. With Anthony back in the lineup, look for Trevor Ariza’s role to disappear. Austin Reaves and Malik Monk will absorb most of Bradley’s minutes, with Talen Horton-Tucker also being a part of that.