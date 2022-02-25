LeBron James, Malcolm Brogdon, RJ Barrett headline NBA injury report for Friday, February 25

There are nine games in Friday’s NBA slate, including ESPN’s doubleheader with Heat-Knicks and Clippers-Lakers. This is the next batch of games after the All-Star break and will feature more teams, which means a lengthier injury report. The health protocols have essentially disappeared at this point, which is great news for the league. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: February 25

Fred VanVleet (knee) likely to play

VanVleet played through All-Star weekend, so he’s good to go despite having the injury designation. His presence on the court will cap Gary Trent Jr.’s ceiling in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) probable

Isaiah Jackson (ankle) probable

Chris Duarte (toe) questionable

Goga Bitadze (foot) probable

Brogdon, Jackson and Bitadze are probable, which is great news for Indiana. The Pacers can finally see some of their rotation fit together, With Duarte questionable, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton continue to have great value in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Kevin Porter Jr. (illness) available

Eric Gordon (groin) available

Both of Houston’s best scorers should be available and are likely going to be available for cheap in DFS contests.

Mo Wagner (rib) OUT

The elder Wagner is out, elevating Wendell Carter Jr. and Mo Bamba in terms of fantasy ceiling.

Josh Primo (wrist) questionable

Romeo Langford (groin) questionable

With Primo and Langford both questionable, look for the Spurs to potentially lean more on Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker. The former is still a strong play even if Primo and Langford are both in.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) OUT

Thomas Bryant (ankle) questionable

Porzingis remains out, while Bryant is questionable. Look for Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford to be the primary players in the frontcourt for Washington in this game.

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Tyler Herro (knee) available

Herro is a great fantasy/DFS play and will take some minutes away from Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent. The sixth man is the frontrunner for 6MOY, but he’s become a vital part of Miami’s championship aspirations this season. Herro is going to be on the floor in the team’s biggest moments.

RJ Barrett (ankle) questionable

Nerlens Noel (foot) questionable

Derrick Rose (ankle) doubtful

Barrett is questionable, which is a great sign for Knicks fans after he had missed several games with the ankle issue. Rose is also close to coming back, which is big with Kemba Walker likely done for the season. Obi Toppin and Alec Burks remain the best fantasy/DFS plays for this team, unless Barrett does play.

James Harden (hamstring) available

Harden is expected to make his 76ers debut and should be considered a star producer in fantasy/DFS formats.

No day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Reggie Bullock (hip) questionable

Trey Burke (shoulder) questionable

If both backcourt players don’t go, fantasy/DFS participants can rely on Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson to pick up those minutes.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Avery Bradley (knee) OUT

Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) probable

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Anthony coming back is huge for the Lakers, who need a big run here with Anthony Davis sidelined for about a month. James should play despite officially being listed as questionable. With Anthony back in the lineup, look for Trevor Ariza’s role to disappear. Austin Reaves and Malik Monk will absorb most of Bradley’s minutes, with Talen Horton-Tucker also being a part of that.