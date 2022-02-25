How to watch No. 23 Duke vs. Baylor college baseball game on Friday

The Duke Blue Devils and the Baylor Bears didn’t exactly impress the college baseball world during the season’s opening weekend. Duke was fortunate to come out with a series victory over VMI while Baylor, which was swept by Maryland, is now 1-3 for the second straight year. These two squads will open a three-game set on Friday in Waco, Texas. Here is how to watch the game and some odds from Draftkings Sportsbook.

No. 23 Duke vs. Baylor college baseball

TV channel: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Baylor Ballpark

Odds: Duke -125, Baylor -105

Although Duke lost a bunch of offensive punch from last year, the lineup hasn’t been the problem as the Blue Devils have scored 30 runs in four games. Highly touted freshman Alex Mooney has strung together three straight multi-hit games. Third baseman Graham Pauley has four doubles and four runs scored through four games. Duke’s pitching, however, needs to improve as it has posted a 5.25 ERA so far. Converted closer Marcus Johnson, Duke’s Friday night starter, allowed five extra-base hits and four earned runs in 4.1 innings during the team’s Opening Day defeat to VMI.

Conversely, offense is the main reason for Baylor’s struggles; the Bears have a team OPS of .615 through four games. Outfielder Jared McKenzie is one of the Big 12’s top leading 2022 MLB Draft prospects, but he holds a scant .214 average and .639 OPS. Baylor notched its first victory of the season on Tuesday thanks to two-hit, two-RBI performances from second baseman Tre Richardson and outfielder Kyle Nevin against Houston Baptist.