How to watch No. 1 Texas vs. Alabama college baseball game on Friday

The Texas Longhorns have rightfully deserved their No. 1 ranking through five games this season as they have laid waste to their opponents by a 53-7 margin. They will host another 5-0 team this weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Their series begins Friday. Here’s how you can watch that game and some odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 1 Texas vs. Alabama college baseball live stream

TV channel: Longhorn Network

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Odds: Texas -210, Alabama +165

Five Longhorn regulars are batting at least .350 with a 1.000 OPS or better through their first five games. That group is led by catcher Silas Ardoin, who has a clean .500 average with a 1.543 OPS. Preseason All-American first baseman Ivan Melendez hit two homers and drove in seven runs during a season-opening sweep of Rice. He holds a 1.147 OPS. Texas’ pitching staff has been just as dominant as its starters have allowed one earned run through 26 innings pitched.

The Crimson Tide made the NCAA Tournament last year for the first time since 2014 despite ranking near the bottom of the SEC in runs and ERA. Expectations were tepid entering this season, but they are unblemished after a series sweep of Xavier to open the year followed by wins over Jacksonville State and Alabama State. The lineup has a .329 average. Infielder Jim Jarvis has scored seven runs over the previous three games and is batting .412 on the whole.