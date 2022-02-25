How to watch VCU vs. No. 3 Ole Miss college baseball game on Friday

The No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels have looked the part through four games this season. They will try to stay undefeated when they lift the lid Friday on a three-game home series versus the VCU Rams. Here is how you can watch this game and some odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

VCU vs. No. 3 Ole Miss college baseball live stream

TV channel: SEC Network+

Start time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium

Odds: Ole Miss -235, VCU +180

The reigning Atlantic 10 Tournament champions have experienced an up-and-down start to the year. The Rams are just 2-2, most recently defeating Longwood on Tuesday, 8-3. Third baseman Tyler Locklear, who was the conference Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in 2021, has not experienced a sophomore jinx; he’s batting .333 with three homers already on the young season.

Ole Miss was considered to have one of the nation’s most potent lineups entering the season. Through four games, that tracks. The Rebels have scored 47 runs with a .342 average and a 1.082 team OPS. And that’s despite relatively mundane results from stars such as shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and catcher Hayden Dunhurst. On the mound, staff ace Derek Diamond struck out eight and allowed two runs over five innings on Opening Day versus Charleston Southern.