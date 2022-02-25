Pick against the spread, over/under for Harvard-Princeton on Friday

The race for the Ivy League regular season and the four coveted spots in the conference tournament is at a fever pitch with Princeton and Harvard doing battle on Friday with both needing a win for different reasons.

Harvard is a half game clear of Cornell for the fourth and final conference tournament spot with a 5-6 mark in conference while Princeton is 9-2 and a half game behind Yale for a share of the top spot in the Ivy League.

Harvard Crimson at Princeton Tigers (-8, 142)

The loss of starting forward Chris Ledlum, who is averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, led to Harvard slowing down what was 57th in the country in total possessions per game to 97th.

The Crimson have played 10 games without Ledlum and seem to have found how to run their offense without him, scoring 74 points or more in two out of their last three games after being held to 65 points or fewer in five of their previous six games.

On the other side Princeton has not struggled on offense, ranking 14th among Division I teams in points scored on a per possession basis with on offense that is 20th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage.

The Tigers should fear from the outside on a Harvard team that is 296th in the country in opponent 3-point shoot percentage with opponents making 38.1% of their 3-pointers against them away from home.

Princeton has scored at least 69 points in 22 straight games and with the Tigers 208th in America in points allowed on a per possession basis, things are set up for a shoot out in the Ivy League on Friday.

The Play: Harvard vs Princeton Over 142

