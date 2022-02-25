Europa League bracket finalized for Round of 16

The UEFA Europa League draw is officially complete for the Round of 16. The teams have been paired up and will begin play late in March. The first legs are scheduled for March 10, with Porto and Betis playing their first legs the evening of the 9th. The second legs will take place on March 17.
The draw saw the eight group winners matched up with the eight winners in the knockout round play-off. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other. The eight winners of the Round of 16 will be placed in a draw on March 18 for the quarterfinals and semifinals. The finals are scheduled for May 18 in Seville.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Round of 16 draw
FC Porto (Portugal) v. Lyon (France)
Porto: -105
Draw: +265
Lyon: +260
Braga (Portugal) v. AS Monaco (France)
Braga: +155
Draw: +215
AS Monaco: +180
RB Leipzig (Germany) v. Spartak Moscow (Russia)
No odds yet
Real Betis (Spain) v. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
Real Betis: -125
Draw: +270
Eintracht Frankfurt: +330
Barcelona (Spain) v. Galatasaray (Turkey)
Barcelona: -500
Draw: +600
Galatasaray: +1100
Rangers (Scotland) v. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)
Rangers: -160
Draw: +270
Red Star Belgrade: +450
Atalanta (Italy) v. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
Atalanta: -115
Draw: +250
Bayer Leverkusen: +310
Sevilla (Spain) v. West Ham United (England)
Sevilla: -115
Draw: +240
West Ham United: +320