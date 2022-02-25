Europa League bracket finalized for Round of 16

The UEFA Europa League draw is officially complete for the Round of 16. The teams have been paired up and will begin play late in March. The first legs are scheduled for March 10, with Porto and Betis playing their first legs the evening of the 9th. The second legs will take place on March 17.

The draw saw the eight group winners matched up with the eight winners in the knockout round play-off. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other. The eight winners of the Round of 16 will be placed in a draw on March 18 for the quarterfinals and semifinals. The finals are scheduled for May 18 in Seville.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Round of 16 draw

FC Porto (Portugal) v. Lyon (France)

Porto: -105

Draw: +265

Lyon: +260

Braga (Portugal) v. AS Monaco (France)

Braga: +155

Draw: +215

AS Monaco: +180

RB Leipzig (Germany) v. Spartak Moscow (Russia)

No odds yet

Real Betis (Spain) v. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Real Betis: -125

Draw: +270

Eintracht Frankfurt: +330

Barcelona (Spain) v. Galatasaray (Turkey)

Barcelona: -500

Draw: +600

Galatasaray: +1100

Rangers (Scotland) v. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Rangers: -160

Draw: +270

Red Star Belgrade: +450

Atalanta (Italy) v. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Atalanta: -115

Draw: +250

Bayer Leverkusen: +310

Sevilla (Spain) v. West Ham United (England)

Sevilla: -115

Draw: +240

West Ham United: +320