F1 announces potential cancellation of Russian Grand Prix after attack on Ukraine

Formula 1 announced Friday that the Russian Grand Prix has could potentially be canceled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this week. The race was originally scheduled for September 25th at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Russia. F1’s statement did not say the race was officially canceled, but it did note that under “current circumstances” it would be impossible to hold the race. That suggests if the situation changes, the race could still happen.

The international racing circuit issued a statement Thursday following the initial attack that they’d be monitoring the situation between Russia and Ukraine closely. However, world champion Sebastian Vettel (Germany) immediately announced that he would not participate in the RGP even if the race were to run. 2021 Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen agreed, noting, “When a country is at war it’s not correct to race there, that’s for sure.”

There have been suggestions that Turkey’s Instanbul Park may be considered as a potential replacement, assuming the RGP does not run.