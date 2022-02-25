Raptors SF OG Anunoby suffers fractured finger, out Friday vs. Hornets

The Toronto Raptors will be without small forward OG Anunoby as he has a fractured finger. It’s unclear exactly when Anunoby suffered the injury, but he’s likely going to miss significant time and could be out for the rest of the regular season.

So much for the All-Star break helping the Raptors out. OG Anunoby is out tonight with a right ring finger fracture. More info later. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) February 25, 2022

With Anunoby out, the Raptors lose a key presence on both ends of the floor. The forward was averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season, while also being a solid defender. Toronto is currently the seventh seed in the East and one game out of the sixth spot, which would put the Raptors into the postseason for sure. Losing Anunoby at this point is a tough blow.

Look for Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. to take on even bigger roles offensively with Anunoby out Friday and beyond. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet will make up for some of the lost production, but there needs to be a third player to really fill Anunoby’s void.