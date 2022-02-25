Knicks PG Derrick Rose out indefinitely after opting to undergo ankle surgery

The New York Knicks are going to be without Derrick Rose indefinitely as the veteran point guard gets set to undergo ankle surgery. Rose was listed as doubtful for Friday’s game against the Heat, so he was trending towards a return. This surgery puts that in doubt.

Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 25, 2022

This is bad news for the Knicks, especially with Kemba Walker also being ruled out for the rest of the season. New York is barely on the cusp of the play-in tournament in what has been an underwhelming season. If Rose had come back within a week, he could’ve provided some stability at the position and possibly elevated the team to at least get in the play-in round.

For now, the Knicks will have to rely on Alec Burks to man the point guard spot. Look for head coach Tom Thibodeau to also give Immanuel Quickley more minutes. We’ll see if New York can make the play-in tournament but it’s hard to bet in favor of the Knicks in any futures market. On a day-to-day basis, the Knicks are not a strong bet regardless of RJ Barrett’s imminent return.