Knicks PG Derrick Rose out indefinitely after opting to undergo ankle surgery

The veteran would be a big boost for New York when he does come back.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks
Derrick Rose of New York Knicks warms up prior to game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on February 16, 2022 in New York City.
The New York Knicks are going to be without Derrick Rose indefinitely as the veteran point guard gets set to undergo ankle surgery. Rose was listed as doubtful for Friday’s game against the Heat, so he was trending towards a return. This surgery puts that in doubt.

This is bad news for the Knicks, especially with Kemba Walker also being ruled out for the rest of the season. New York is barely on the cusp of the play-in tournament in what has been an underwhelming season. If Rose had come back within a week, he could’ve provided some stability at the position and possibly elevated the team to at least get in the play-in round.

For now, the Knicks will have to rely on Alec Burks to man the point guard spot. Look for head coach Tom Thibodeau to also give Immanuel Quickley more minutes. We’ll see if New York can make the play-in tournament but it’s hard to bet in favor of the Knicks in any futures market. On a day-to-day basis, the Knicks are not a strong bet regardless of RJ Barrett’s imminent return.

