Thunder guard Josh Giddey OUT Friday vs. Pacers

The rookie will not play due to a hip injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder
Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Suns on February 24, 2022 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without rookie Josh Giddey Friday against the Indiana Pacers as the guard deals with a hip injury.

Giddey has been one of the best rookies in the class, averaging 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He’s been the perfect complement to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt and looks to be on track to become a solid starter as early as next season. Oklahoma City will build its roster around that backcourt pairing.

With Giddey out Friday, look for Gilgeous-Alexander and Tre Mann to take on more minutes in the backcourt for the Thunder. Aaron Wiggins will also be in the mix for fantasy/DFS purposes, but Mann has more upside as a shooter.

The Pacers were already favored against Oklahoma City, so there’s no reason for those bets to change here. Giddey’s rookie futures won’t be impacted severely assuming this is a day-to-day injury. We’ll see if he can get back on the court Monday against the Kings.

