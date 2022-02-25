Canelo Alvarez to challenge Dmitry Bivol on May 7th for light heavyweight title

The pound-for-pound king has his next bout. Multi-division champ Canelo Alvarez will challenge Dmitry Bivol for his light heavyweight title on May 7th. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn announced on Friday that the bout will air on DAZN pay-per-view. Alvarez is already the undisputed super middleweight champion and will be fighting up a weight class in this bout.

Alvarez has a professional fighting record of 57-1-2 with 39 knockouts to his credit. Even so, he has only fought one match at the light heavyweight weight class in his career. In November 2019 he took on Sergey Kovalev and was able to win by an 11th round knockout. Not to look ahead, but the deal that was struck to put this fight in motion would result in the third matchup between Gennadiy Golovkin in September if Alvarez is able to emerge victorious against Bivol.

The incumbent champion Bivol has a professional fighting record of 19-0 with 11 knockouts in his career. Currently, Bivol is rated as the No. 2 fighter at 175 pounds.