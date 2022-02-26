2022 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament schedule, odds, dates, game times, more

The bracket is now set, and here is everything you need for the 2022 Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

All games in this event will be played on the home court of the better-seeded team, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

2022 Atlantic Sun Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 1

Game 1: No. 3W Central Arkansas vs. No. 6E Stetson, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 4E Kennesaw State vs. No. 5 Eastern Kentucky, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 3E FGCU vs. No. 6W North Alabama, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: No. 4 West vs. No. 5E North Florida, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

March 3

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 2E Jacksonville, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 1W Jacksonville State, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 1E Liberty, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 2W Bellarmine, Time TBA, ESPN+

March 5

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, Time TBA, ESPN+

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, Time TBA, ESPN+

March 8 Final

Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, Time TBA, ESPN

Who are the favorites?

Both Jacksonville State and Liberty enter as the favorites, as the Flames look to go as the automatic bid from the league for the third straight time. They won their first round game in 2019.

JSU beat Liberty 77-67 on the road, and will likely be the favorite if both teams reach the final. This league is more wide open than it’s been in the past, with Jacksonville, Florida Gulf Coast, and Bellarmine all within striking distance if they advance.

The two key players will likely be point guard Darius McGhee for Liberty, and wing Darian Adams for JSU. Both are seniors that will want to extend the impact they’ve made during the season to the biggest games of the year.